MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Racing stickers pour in for casket of Iowa boy with cancer

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 20, 2018 2:03 PM EDT

Racing stickers pour in for casket of Iowa boy with cancer

BC-US–Stickers for a Casket,1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Race drivers and others have been answering the call from an 11-year-old Iowa boy who wants racing stickers to cover his casket after he dies from leukemia.

Caleb Hammond’s uncle, Chris Playle, told The Des Moines Register that his family brought him home to Oskaloosa, about 55 miles southeast of Des Moines, after determining the painful treatments he’d been undergoing at a Des Moines hospital weren’t working and other options offered little hope. Playle says Caleb’s been home for about three weeks doing things an 11-year-old normally does, but that he tires easily.

Playle says he and Caleb became racing buddies during Caleb’s visits to his home near the Southern Iowa Speedway.

He says the stickers pouring in from social media appeals have helped keep everyone’s spirits up and says the family is “just trying to do as much as we can with him while he’s here.”

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company