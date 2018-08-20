MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Minnesota names walk-on freshman Zack Annexstad starting QB

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 20, 2018 3:36 PM EDT

Minnesota names walk-on freshman Zack Annexstad starting QB

AP-FBC–Minnesota-QBs

<!–

–>

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has tabbed true freshman walk-on Zack Annexstad as the starting quarterback to open the season.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck announced after practice on Monday that Annexstad will be behind center on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State. Fleck said he’s not planning a rotation between Annexstad and redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan, but the coach said he expects Morgan to see some action this year.

Annexstad is a native of Norseland who transferred from Mankato West High School to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. His older brother, Brock, also is a wide receiver for the Gophers.

Only eight teams in the FBS finished with fewer passing yards per game than Minnesota in 2017.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company