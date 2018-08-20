Aug. 20, 2018 3:36 PM EDT

Minnesota names walk-on freshman Zack Annexstad starting QB

AP-FBC–Minnesota-QBs

<!–

–>

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has tabbed true freshman walk-on Zack Annexstad as the starting quarterback to open the season.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck announced after practice on Monday that Annexstad will be behind center on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State. Fleck said he’s not planning a rotation between Annexstad and redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan, but the coach said he expects Morgan to see some action this year.

Annexstad is a native of Norseland who transferred from Mankato West High School to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. His older brother, Brock, also is a wide receiver for the Gophers.

Only eight teams in the FBS finished with fewer passing yards per game than Minnesota in 2017.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments