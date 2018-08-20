MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lions put LB Steve Longa on IR with torn knee ligament

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 20, 2018 12:08 PM EDT

Lions put LB Steve Longa on IR with torn knee ligament

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

AP-FBN–Lions-Linebackers

<!–

–>

Paul Sancya, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Steve Longa on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia announced the move Monday morning.

Longa hurt his right knee when running toward New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta on a touchdown run in a preseason game Friday night.

Longa walked off the field after being evaluated.

The Lions were counting on the former Rutgers standout to be a key player on special teams and as a backup linebacker. Longa played in 16 games for the Lions over the previous two seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company