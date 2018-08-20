MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
Aug. 20, 2018 8:18 PM EDT

Jansen returns from DL earlier than expected for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star closer Kenley Jansen has been activated off the disabled list for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier than expected after being cleared by a cardiologist.

Manager Dave Roberts says Jansen is available for Monday night’s series opener against St. Louis.

Jansen hasn’t pitched since Aug. 7 and was on the 10-day DL after being hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat on Aug. 9 when the team was in Denver to play the Rockies.

Jansen was initially expected to miss about a month. He was previously treated for an irregular heartbeat in 2011 and 2012. He has said it’s likely he’ll need offseason surgery to deal with the issue.

“It’s a huge lift,” Roberts said. “He’s the best in the game, so it changes the way they’re (Cardinals) going to manage.”

Jansen is 0-3 with 32 saves and a 2.15 ERA in 51 games. The Dodgers’ bullpen has a 5.17 ERA since Jansen went out.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

