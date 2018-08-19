Waring wins Nordea Masters for 1st European Tour title

Aug 19th, 2018
Aug. 19, 2018 11:56 AM EDT

Waring wins Nordea Masters for 1st European Tour title

MOLNDAL, Sweden (AP) — Paul Waring of England captured his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt by beating Thomas Aiken in a playoff to win the Nordea Masters on Sunday.

Waring parred the first playoff hole — the par-5 18th — after Aiken sent his tee shot into the water.

Playing together in the final group, they had both finished on 14-under 266 after shooting 2-under 68s in the final round. Aiken birdied the 18th to force the playoff.

Maximilian Kieffer shot 65 and was alone in third place.

