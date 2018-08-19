Tigers go with Farmer after mix-up

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 19, 2018 2:13 PM EDT

Tigers go with Farmer after mix-up

AP-BBA–Tigers Pitching

<!–

–>

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers had to change their starting pitcher for their game at Minnesota after a mix-up with Jacob Turner.

The Tigers had planned to go with Turner, but the right-hander hadn’t met a required 10-day waiting period since being designated for assignment on Aug. 10.

Instead, Detroit recalled left-hander Daniel Stumpf from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and Buck Farmer made his first start of the season. Farmer went 5-5 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 starts for the Tigers last year.

Stumpf takes the roster spot of right-hander Zach McAllister, who was designated for assignment after Saturday’s 7-5 victory over the Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company