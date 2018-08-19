Power starts bid for 3rd straight Pocono win from the pole

Power starts bid for 3rd straight Pocono win from the pole

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — The IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway is underway.

Will Power began his bid for a third straight Pocono win from the pole. Power and Josef Newgarden made it a 1-2 start for team owner Roger Penske.

Scott Dixon leads the championship standings as he chases his fifth IndyCar championship.

Dixon holds a 46-point lead over 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi in the standings. Rossi, Newgarden and Power all have Dixon in sight with four races left in the IndyCar season.

Dixon starts an unfavorable 13th.

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

