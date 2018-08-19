Man United women's team off to winning start

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — At least one Manchester United team won on Sunday.

In its first competitive game in 13 years, United women’s side beat Liverpool 1-0 in a domestic cup game that marked a new era on Sunday.

United coach Casey Stoney has thrown the team together from scratch , with the club having only been granted a license by the English Football Association 83 days ago.

“These girls have put an absolute shift in for six weeks,” Stoney said. “They have been thrown together, completely new at a new club with new processes, and to go out there and dig deep at times and show a bit of character was really pleasing.”

United women’s team was disbanded in 2005 so the club could prioritize resources on the men.

Later Sunday, United’s men’s team lost 3-2 at Brighton in the Premier League for its first loss of the season.

