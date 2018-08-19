Dream earn 2nd WNBA playoff seed with 93-78 win over Aces

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 19, 2018 8:27 PM EDT

Dream earn 2nd WNBA playoff seed with 93-78 win over Aces

AP-BKL–Dream-Aces,1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Williams scored 20 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-78 on Sunday to take the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Dream (23-11) have byes through the first two single-elimination rounds, and will have home-court advantage in the best-of-five semifinals.

The Aces (14-20) cut it to 83-78 before Renee Montgomery hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Atlanta closed on a 10-0 run.

The Dream erased a 47-41 halftime deficit with an 8-2 run to open the third quarter and took the lead for good at 61-60 with 40.3 seconds left in the period.

Jessica Breland and Montgomery added 16 points each for Atlanta, Alex Bentley had 12, and Tiffany Hayes 11.

A’ja Wilson had 21 points, and Dearica Hamby added 14 for Las Vegas. The Aces finished one position out of the playoffs.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company