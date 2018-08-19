Colts' longtime radio play-by-play announcer to retire

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 19, 2018 1:56 PM EDT

Colts’ longtime radio play-by-play announcer to retire

AP-FBN–Colts-Announcer Retires

<!–

–>

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Lamey is retiring as the Indianapolis Colts’ longtime radio voice.

In a statement issued Sunday by the team, Lamey said in part, “it’s time.”

He served as the Colts’ play-by-play announcer for 31 seasons, from 1984 through 1991 and again from 1995 through 2018.

Lamey also broadcast games for the Indiana Racers from 1974 through 1977 and the Indiana Pacers from 1977 through 1984. And he worked as the sports director for WIBC radio in Indianapolis.

Lamey was inducted into the Indiana Sports Broadcasters and Writers Hall of Fame in 2008.

He will be replaced by Matt Taylor for Monday night’s preseason broadcast. Taylor has been the team’s manager of radio production since 2012.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company