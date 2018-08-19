Chargers put S Jaylen Watkins on IR, pick up S Hannemann

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed safety Jaylen Watkins on injured reserve with an injured right knee ligament.

The Chargers announced the move Sunday.

Watkins was hurt during the Chargers’ preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. He spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl ring before joining the Chargers as a free agent in March.

Watkins was in contention for a starting job in the Bolts’ secondary.

Los Angeles also claimed safety Micah Hannemann off waivers from Cleveland. The BYU product signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

