Aug. 18, 2018 5:38 PM EDT Stanton homers as Yankees beat Blue Jays 11-6 By CHARLES O’BRIEN Associated Press AP-BBA–Blue Jays-Yankees,3rd Ld-Writethru <!– –> Julio Cortez, ASSOCIATED PRESS NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit one of New York’s four homers,…

