Rusnak's late goals help Real Salt Lake beat Dynamo 2-1

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
Aug. 18, 2018 11:41 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored two goals in stoppage time to help Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (11-10-5) won on the road for just the second time this season.

Rusnak converted from penalty spot in the 10th minute of injury time to give Real Salt Lake its first lead.

Oscar Boniek Garcia gave Houston a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute when he scored his first MLS goal since Aug. 21, 2015. A free kick by the Dynamo bounced high off the wall and Garcia first-timed a volley that deflected off Real Salt Lake’s Nick Besler into the goal.

Rusnak faked a shot at the top of the penalty arc, took a couple steps to his left and ripped a left-footer off the far post and into the net to make it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time.

Joe Willis made saves for the Dynamo to tie his career high.

Real Salt Lake’s Andrew Putna had two saves in his first MLS start. The 23-year old signed with the team July 13 and made his first appearance Wednesday night when he replaced injured starter Nick Rimando.

The Dynamo (7-11-6) are winless seven games, including five consecutive losses.

