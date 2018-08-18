Power starts bid for 3rd straight Pocono victory from pole

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
Matt Slocum, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Will Power will begin his bid for a third straight win at Pocono Raceway from the pole.

Power turned a lap of 219.511 mph on Saturday to take the top spot and perhaps bolster his bid for a championship with four races left in the IndyCar season.

Power won his 53rd pole and tied AJ Foyt for second on the career list.

Power and Josef Newgarden made it a 1-2 start for team owner Roger Penske.

Scott Dixon leads the championship standings as he chases his sixth IndyCar championship. Dixon starts 13th and holds a 46-point lead over 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi in the standings.

Rossi starts third in Sunday’s 500-mile race.

Newgarden, the defending series champion, trails Dixon by 60 points in the standings and Power is 87 points back in fourth place.

