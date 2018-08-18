Olympian's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
Olympian’s wife shares dying daughter’s photo for awareness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller has shared a heart-wrenching photo of the couple’s dying daughter in hopes they can prevent other parents from experiencing a similar tragedy.

Morgan Miller shared a photo on Instagram on Friday showing herself weeping as she held 19-month-old Emmy, who was hooked up to wires and tubes in the hospital.

Miller writes that she wishes she could have one more day to hold her daughter and that she’ll continue to spread awareness about childhood drownings.

She says the girl’s footprint “will forever be left on this world.”

The Millers spoke about their daughter’s death on NBC’s “Today” show last month, describing how they found the little girl floating in a neighbor’s pool.

The girl died the next day on June 10.

