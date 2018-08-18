Celtics' Kyrie Irving to visit reservation in North Dakota

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
Celtics' Kyrie Irving to visit reservation in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is set to visit the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, where his late mother was once part of the tribe.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will hold a ceremony for Irving on Thursday in honor of his first visit to the reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

Irving’s late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, left the tribe after her adoption as a child.

The tribe says Irving supported the Dakota Access pipeline protests that attracted thousands of demonstrators just outside the reservation.

Irving recently released a version of his basketball shoes with a Standing Rock seal on the heels.

