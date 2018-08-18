3 tied for lead at rain-delayed LPGA event in Indianapolis

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
Aug. 18, 2018 12:03 PM EDT

3 tied for lead at rain-delayed LPGA event in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jin Young Ko moved into a three-way tie for the lead after shooting a 6-under 66 in the rain-delayed completion of the second round at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

About half the field returned to the course Saturday morning to finish the round. Ko joined Lizette Salas and Sung Hyun Park at 13 under for the tournament. Amy Yang is one shot back after shooting an 8-under 64. Ko, Park and Yang are all from South Korea.

Four players, including Americans Danielle Kang and Angel Yin, are two shots behind. Yin completed her second round Saturday morning with a 69. Caroline Hedwall of Sweden finished with a 68 to join a group at 11 under.

The third round is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

