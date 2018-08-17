MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Raiders president looks at Reno for future training camps

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 17, 2018 3:28 PM EDT

Raiders president looks at Reno for future training camps

AP-FBN–Raiders-Nevada

<!–

–>

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are considering holding training camp in Reno when the team moves to Las Vegas before the 2020 season.

Team President Marc Badain toured potential training sites Thursday at the University of Nevada and two high schools.

He told reporters following the tour with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and others that he is committed to making sure the training camp is in northern Nevada.

Badain said the decision will be based partly on where the team does its offseason training. He said the Raiders scouted three dozen sites before picking their current training camp site in Napa, California.

Schieve said she’ll do what she can to bring the Raiders to Reno but won’t support the use of local tax money to get it done.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company