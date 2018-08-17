Mooning case against Virginia softball coach's wife wanes

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
Mooning case against Virginia softball coach’s wife wanes

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — The moon over Virginia was half-visible that May evening, as was the one on the softball field, authorities say.

The Roanoke Times reports 57-year-old Debbie L. McCulley is accused of mooning the stands, but a judge Thursday said the indecent exposure charge could be dropped.

McCulley’s husband coaches Glenvar High School junior varsity softball. A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy’s report says McCulley took the field after a loss to Floyd County High School and exposed her right butt cheek. McCulley said she thought the other coach was going to attack her husband, so she refocused attention.

Prosecutor Eric Branscom says McCulley has written an apology and will perform community service. Branscom says McCulley will likely have the charge dismissed or receive a suspended sentence at a February administrative hearing.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

