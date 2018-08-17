MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Investigators to give Ohio St report on Meyer next week

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 17, 2018 5:55 PM EDT

Investigators to give Ohio St report on Meyer next week

BC-FBC–Ohio State-Meyer

<!–

–>

Annie Rice, ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says factfinders investigating coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant will deliver a report to university leaders sometime next week.

The school announced Friday that the investigation will wrap up on Sunday as planned, and a report will be delivered to the six-person group appointed by trustees to coordinate the probe.

The report will then be shared with trustees in a still-unscheduled executive meeting next week.

Meyer has been on paid leave since Aug. 1, when Ohio State began investigating the superstar coach’s handling of 2015 abuse allegations leveled by the ex-wife of former receivers coach Zach Smith.

Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce, was dismissed July 23 after Courtney Smith was granted a domestic protection.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company