Halep beats Barty in first of 2 matches in Cincinnati

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
Aug. 17, 2018 1:46 PM EDT

Halep beats Barty in first of 2 matches in Cincinnati

John Minchillo, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep won the first of two scheduled matches Friday at the Western & Southern Open, edging 16th-seeded Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-4.

Halep will face unseeded Lesia Tsurenko in a quarterfinal match after rain delayed matches on Thursday.

Barty, who lost to Halep in last week’s Rogers Cup semifinals in Montreal, committed 32 unforced errors to Halep’s 17. Halep is seeking her first Cincinnati championship after losing in the finals last year and 2015.

In the men’s draw, 11th-seeded David Goffin upset sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati quarterfinals for the first time in three tries. Later Friday, Goffin will play the winner of the match between Juan Martin del Potro and Nick Kyrgios.

