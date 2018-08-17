MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cubs place Montgomery on DL, move Chatwood back to rotation

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
Aug. 17, 2018 6:36 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Mike Montgomery has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago Cubs, and Tyler Chatwood will return to the rotation and start Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Montgomery has left shoulder inflammation and the DL move was made Friday night, retroactive to Aug. 12.

Chatwood has a major league-worst 90 walks in 99 2/3 innings after being signed to a $38-million, three-year contract in the offseason. He was 4-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 19 starts before moving to the bullpen at the beginning of August and has a 6.34 ERA in three relief appearances.

Montgomery has made 13 starts and 19 relief appearances, going 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA.

“We want to take our time and make sure it’s right,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said about Montgomery’s shoulder before Friday night’s game against the Pirates.

Left-handed reliever Randy Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Montgomery’s roster spot. Rosario is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 28 games with the Cubs this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

