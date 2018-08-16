MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. to replace Alonso at McLaren

WOKING, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. will leave Renault to drive for McLaren in Formula One next year as a replacement for Fernando Alonso.

McLaren says it has signed the 23-year-old Spaniard to a “multi-year” deal without giving further details.

Alonso — a two-time F1 champion — said Tuesday he was leaving F1 at the end of the season. There is speculation that McLaren will enter IndyCar with Alonso as one of its drivers. Alonso ran the Indianapolis 500 last year and was in position to win the race until his engine failed.

Sainz Jr. is the son of two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz. He will likely race alongside Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne, although McLaren has yet to confirm its driver lineup.

