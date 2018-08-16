MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Salas shoots 62 to tie course record, take Indy LPGA lead

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
Aug. 16, 2018 8:40 PM EDT

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lizette Salas matched the Brickyard Crossing record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing the final three holes for a two-stroke lead over fast-starting Angel Yin and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

Yin birdied eight of the first nine holes in her morning round for a front-nine 8-under 28 — one short of the LPGA Tour’s nine-hole record. It matched the third-lowest nine-hole score in relation to par in tour history.

Salas eagled the par-5 second in the afternoon and added three straight birdies on Nos. 4-6. She birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before reeling off three more in a row to close, waiting out a late 77-minute suspension for an approaching storm.

Salas matched the course record set by Mike McCullough in the PGA Tour Champions’ 1999 Comfort Classic.

