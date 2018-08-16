MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rangers get young lefty from Royals for international money

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 16, 2018 6:23 PM EDT

Rangers get young lefty from Royals for international money

AP-BBA–Rangers-Royals Trade

<!–

–>

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired minor league left-hander Kelvin Gonzalez from the Kansas City Royals for a $250,000 international signing bonus allocation.

The Rangers assigned Gonzalez to the Class A Arizona League Rangers after the deal announced Thursday. The 20-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.19 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances with short-season Class A Burlington in the Kansas City organization.

Gonzalez made his U.S. debut with the Arizona League Royals last year after spending most of his first two professional seasons with the Royals’ entry in the Dominican Summer League. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company