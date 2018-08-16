MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jordan McNair's dad: Maryland should fire suspended coach

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
Aug. 16, 2018 9:15 AM EDT

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University of Maryland coach DJ Durkin should be fired.

McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill May 29 and died two weeks later. Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday after ESPN reported that coaches had been bullying the players.

On Tuesday, the university said it takes “legal and moral responsibility” for the death.

Tanya Wilson and Martin McNair told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday that Durkin should be more than suspended — he should be fired. McNair says Durkin “shouldn’t be able to work with anyone else’s kid.”

The parents say their son had been healthy for 19 years and never missed a practice. They’ve formed a charity to raise awareness about heat stroke.

