MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cubs' RHP Yu Darvish scheduled for rehab start Sunday

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 16, 2018 6:24 PM EDT

Cubs’ RHP Yu Darvish scheduled for rehab start Sunday

AP-BBN–Cubs-Darvish

<!–

–>

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with a minor league team to be determined.

Signed to a $126-million, six-year contract as a free agent in February, Darvish last pitched for the Cubs on May 20 and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He has been sidelined with right triceps tendinitis and an impingement in his right shoulder.

Darvish made a rehab start June 25 with Class A South Bend but then felt pain in his arm afterward.

“I talked to Yu today and he was very optimistic,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Thursday night before the Cubs played the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Maddon would not speculate how many starts Darvish will need to be ready to come off the disabled list.

“I would say three would the maximum,” Maddon said. “I would think by three starts that he would be dialed in.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company