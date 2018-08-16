MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns hosting former Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 16, 2018 2:42 PM EDT

Browns hosting former Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

AP-FBN–Browns-Bryant

<!–

–>

Brandon Wade, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dez Bryant has stopped in to meet the Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver arrived at the team’s headquarters on Thursday, and the free agent’s visit could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland. Bryant posted a photo on Twitter signing autographs at Cleveland’s airport.

The 29-year-old was released by Dallas after eight seasons in April and has been waiting to latch on with another team. He turned down a three-year contract offer from Baltimore, which may still have interest in him.

The Browns have plenty of room under the salary cap to offer Bryant a multi-year deal. However, the team may opt to sign him to a short-term contract. The Browns also must decide if they’re ready to take on a player who clashed with Cowboys coaches.

Several Cleveland players, including starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry, have expressed they would love Bryant to join them.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company