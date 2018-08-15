Walsh Jennings, FIVB team up on Las Vegas beach v'ball stop

Posted On Wed. Aug 15th, 2018
Walsh Jennings, FIVB team up on Las Vegas beach v’ball stop

By The Associated Press

Marcio Jose Sanchez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kerri Walsh Jennings is bringing beach volleyball to the desert.

The five-time Olympian’s new p1440 circuit has announced an event in Las Vegas for October that will serve as a stop on the FIVB pro tour. Players will be able to use points earned at the tournament to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Las Vegas Open from Oct. 17-21 will have a prize purse of $300,000 split equally among men and women.

In addition to the beach volleyball tournament, the p1440 tour offers live music, cooking demonstrations, yoga and other sessions designed to promote healthy living.

