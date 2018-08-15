Jackets No. 2 QB could face season-ending surgery

Jackets No. 2 QB could face season-ending surgery

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Lucas Johnson, Georgia Tech’s No. 2 quarterback behind starter TaQuon Marshall, will meet with the team’s medical staff Thursday to decide if he will have season-ending surgery on his lower right leg.

Coach Paul Johnson said the sophomore had an MRI after suffering the non-contact injury Saturday in a scrimmage.

“Most guys I know wouldn’t come back from that any time soon and play this year,” he said.

The injury moves Tobias Oliver to No. 2 and likely means that James Graham, a freshman who’s been working at receiver, will return full-time to QB when he returns from a minor injury sustained Saturday.

Lucas Johnson’s injury is the latest season-ending setback to strike a Yellow Jackets quarterback. Matthew Jordan was lost to a torn foot ligament in spring practice last year, and Marshall, now a senior, won the job. Backup Tim Byerly had season-knee surgery after getting hurt in a 2015 practice.

“It’s frustrating,” Paul Johnson said. “That’s the second time in three years that we’ve lost a quarterback to a non-contact injury.

Lucas Johnson did not attempt a pass and had one rushing attempt last season. Oliver was redshirted in 2017.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

