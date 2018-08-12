Jazz superstar, boxing champ added to Italian American mural

Posted On Sun. Aug 12th, 2018
Jazz superstar, boxing champ added to Italian American mural

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A jazz superstar and a boxing champion have been added to a mural in upstate New York.

Grammy Award winner Chuck Mangione and ex-welterweight and middleweight world champion Carmen Basilio were added to Rochester’s Little Italy Wall Mural on Sunday. The two city natives join other notable Italian Americans, including Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, Madonna, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and boxing legend Rocky Marciano.

Mangione has released more than 30 albums. He achieved international success in 1977 with his jazz-flavored single “Feels So Good.” Basilio fought two bruising bouts with Sugar Ray Robinson, winning his middleweight title and later losing it to him.

The mural commemorates the city’s Little Italy Historic District and this year’s 150th anniversary of Italian Americans in Rochester.

