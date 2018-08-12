Ibarra's late goal gives Minnesota United 2-2 draw at Galaxy

Posted On Sun. Aug 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 12, 2018 12:56 AM EDT

Ibarra’s late goal gives Minnesota United 2-2 draw at Galaxy

AP-SOC–MLS-Minnesota United-Galaxy

<!–

–>

Marcio Jose Sanchez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romario Ibarra tied it in the 84th minute to help Minnesota United finish with a 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Abu Danladi ran behind Ibson’s well-played through ball and crossed it to a streaking Ibarra for the equalizer.

Sebastian Lletget gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute, driving diagonally into the area and hooking a shot around the goalkeeper. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a free kick crash off the crossbar in the 80th minute that would have given LA a two-goal lead.

Romain Alessandrini put the Galaxy ahead in the seventh minute, taking Ibrahimovic’s lay-off and pushing it around a defender before hammering it home from 25 yards out. Alessandrini left the game in the 24th minute with a right calf injury.

Michael Boxall tied it at 1 for Minnesota with his first MLS goal in the 64th minute, heading along Darwin Quintero’s deep cross into the far corner.

The Galaxy (10-8-5) have just one loss since the end of May. Minnesota United (9-13-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company