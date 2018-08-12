Bills sign defensive tackle Walker, release Hughes

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have shuffled defensive tackles by signing Tyrunn Walker and reaching an injury settlement to release John Hughes.

The moves were announced Sunday, when the Bills resumed practice following a day off.

Walker joins his third team in three years after getting a sack and forcing a fumble in 16 games, including four starts, with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He spent three seasons with New Orleans and two with Detroit and has 4 1/2 sacks in 58 career games.

Hughes injured his groin during Buffalo’s preseason-opening 28-23 loss to Carolina on Thursday. Hughes has six seasons of NFL experience. He was signed on July 26, the day the Bills opened training camp.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

