Roster game: Titans add 2 defensive backs, drop 2 others

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
Aug. 11, 2018 2:37 PM EDT

Roster game: Titans add 2 defensive backs, drop 2 others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Titans have added two defensive backs and dropped two others after their preseason opener.

Tennessee announced Saturday they agreed to terms with Kenneth Durden and Trey Caldwell and waived cornerbacks Joseph Este and Jarell Carter.

Durden spent last season on Oakland’s practice squad after going undrafted out of Youngstown State.

Caldwell was drafted out of Louisiana-Monroe in 2016 in the fifth round by Cleveland, where he was on the practice squad before being signed in December and playing one game.

Este helped on one tackle in the Titans’ 31-17 loss to Green Bay.

