Rookie Austin Cindric wins pole for Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 11, 2018 1:18 PM EDT

Rookie Austin Cindric wins pole for Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

By CRAIG MERZ

Associated Press

BC-CAR-NASCAR-Xfinity-Mid-Ohio

<!–

–>

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Cindric has won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rock N Roll Tequila 70 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The 19-year-old rookie on Saturday had a top lap of 96.386 mph around the 2.3-mile, 13-turn road course in his Ford for Team Penske. This was the second time he has won a pole.

The 75-lap race later in the day covers more than 169 miles.

Elliott Sadler (Chevrolet) qualified second in 95.792. Nest were Brandon Jones (Toyota) at 95.740, Cole Custer (Ford) at 95.596 and Matt Tifft (Chevrolet) at 95.549. Series leader Chris Bell qualified 10th in his Toyota at 95.176.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company