Montgomery hits 6 3s, scores 24 to help Dream beat Wings

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
Aug. 11, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) — Renee Montgomery was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 24 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 92-82 on Saturday.

Elizabeth Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, seven boards and five assists and Jessica Breland scored 13 points for Atlanta. The Dream (21-10), who learned Thursday that all-star forward Angel McCoughtry will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, have won five games in a row and 13 of their last 14.

Montgomery’s first 3-pointer capped a 14-2 spurt that made it 16-6 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta led the rest of the way. The Wings scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, trimming their deficit to 70-67 with seven minutes left after Tayler Hill hit a 3. Williams scored six points and Montgomery hit two 3-pointers as the Dream scored 12 of the next 14 points to push their lead to 13 with three minutes to go.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas (14-16) with 26 points and 10 assists. The Wings have lost seven in a row and have a two-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces — which plays last-place Indiana later Saturday — for the eighth and final playoff spot. Dallas and Aces play in Las Vegas on Friday before wrapping up the regular season on Aug. 19.

