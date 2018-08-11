Moffitt edges Sauter in Michigan for 4th Trucks win of year

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 11, 2018 4:48 PM EDT

Moffitt edges Sauter in Michigan for 4th Trucks win of year

AP-CAR–NASCAR-Trucks

<!–

–>

Nikos Frazier, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Brett Moffitt passed Jimmy Sauter just before the finish line Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for his fourth NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season.

Moffitt edged Sauter — the leader the previous 12 laps — by 0.025 seconds.

“Pretty amazing this little team’s gone to Victory Lane four times this year,” Moffitt said. “The whole last however- many laps I was behind (Sauter), I would get to him, but I would push him with that air bubble between our bumpers.

“So I tried to back up (Turn) 1, let him get out there a little bit, and I knew the 8 (third-place finisher John Hunter Nemechek) was behind us. I was hoping he would actually get to us and be able to push us. But we were able to play it right and time it right. And, man, it’s just great to get here.”

Noah Gragson was fourth, and Todd Gilliland fifth after leading a race-high 18 laps.

Moffitt tied Sauter for the series victory lead.

Sauter leads the season standings with 625 points, 56 points ahead of second-place Gragson going into Thursday’s race at Bristol, Tennessee, the final event before the playoffs. Eight drivers qualify for the postseason.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company