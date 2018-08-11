Jaguars remove Fowler from physically unable to perform list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have removed defensive end Dante Fowler from the physically unable to perform list.

Fowler missed the first two weeks of training camp while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained late last season.

Coach Doug Marrone says “we will work him back in there. I am excited to see him. He’s put in a lot of work and (we get to) see him on the field, see what he can do.”

It’s a big year for Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The former Florida standout is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has 12 sacks in the last two seasons, plus two more in the AFC championship game at New England.

Also Saturday, the Jaguars signed fifth-year cornerback Kenneth Acker and undrafted rookie cornerback Bryce Canady. The team parted ways with cornerbacks Dexter McDougle and Charlie Miller.

