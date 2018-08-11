Boateng's late goal lifts Rapids over Earthquakes 2-1

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
Aug. 11, 2018 11:21 PM EDT

Boateng’s late goal lifts Rapids over Earthquakes 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nana Boateng scored his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Boateng took Edgar Castillo’s short pass and found some room in the penalty area before cutting back a shot that skipped though two San Jose defenders and outside the reach of the goalkeeper.

Shea Salinas was sent off in the 88th minute for throwing a reactive elbow that hit Dillon Serna in the face. Serna was given a yellow card for the instigating foul against Salinas.

Tommy Smith opened the scoring for Colorado (6-12-5) in the 24th minute, heading home Kellyn Acosta’s cross that was played in after a short corner.

Magnus Eriksson converted a penalty for San Jose (3-13-7) in the 58th minute to level it at 1. Guram Kashia drew the penalty against Kortne Ford.

