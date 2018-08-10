Dodgers place Jansen on DL with irregular heartbeat

Posted On Fri. Aug 10th, 2018
Aug. 10, 2018 6:32 PM EDT

Dodgers place Jansen on DL with irregular heartbeat

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Jansen didn’t feel right before the game Thursday against Colorado and was taken to a Denver hospital for tests. The team sent him back to Los Angeles for more evaluation.

The 30-year-old right-hander dealt with an irregular heartbeat in 2011 that landed him on the DL. He underwent a procedure on his heart in October 2012 to return it to normal rhythm.

Jansen is tied for the NL lead with 32 saves.

To take his place on the roster, the Dodgers recalled switch-handed pitcher Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 33-year-old Venditte has allowed four runs over 4 1/3 innings in five appearances.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

