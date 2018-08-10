Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch go 1-2 for Gibbs at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch swept the front row in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick, neck-and-neck with Busch all season, was right behind in third.

Hamlin went 202.794 mph in Friday’s session to win a pole for the second consecutive week. The JGR veteran is winless this season while teammate Busch has six victories and Erik Jones has one.

Busch made it an all-Toyota front row for Sunday’s race with a lap at 202.731 mph. Harvick, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, went 202.100. Harvick and Busch are tied for most Cup Series victories, while Martin Truex Jr., the final member of the so-called “Big 3,” has four wins this year. He qualified his Toyota for Furniture Row Racing seventh.

