Unseeded Cornet upsets Wimbledon champ Kerber at Rogers Cup

Paul Chiasson, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONTREAL (AP) — Alize Cornet of France defeated listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

The unseeded Cornet advanced to a third-round meeting with 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (7) 6-2.

Kerber leads her all-time series with Cornet 3-2, but the Frenchwoman has won both of their meetings on hard courts. Cornet’s last win over a player ranked in the top 5 in the world was also a hard-court win over Kerber in Beijing in 2017.

Kerber, who is from Germany, led the WTA Tour in hard-court wins this year with 21, but she wilted in the sticky heat at IGA Stadium in her first match since her Wimbledon triumph.

Francoise Abanda of Canada is to face American Sloane Stevens later Wednesday on what is forecast to be a rainy day.

Comments

comments