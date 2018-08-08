Iowa suspends Jackson, Lattimore for season opener

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 8, 2018 12:31 PM EDT

Iowa suspends Jackson, Lattimore for season opener

AP-FBC–Iowa-Suspensions

<!–

–>

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore will be suspended for the season opener against Northern Illinois for violating team rules.

The Hawkeyes say the suspensions aren’t for legal matters. But coach Kirk Ferentz says Jackson and Lattimore’s issues surfaced in the late spring and both players were given guidelines to meet.

Ferentz called their response “excellent.” However, it apparently wasn’t strong enough to avoid missing the opener.

The loss of Jackson means that Iowa will face the Huskies on Sept. 1 without either of their starting tackles. Tristan Wirfs, like Jackson a sophomore pressed into duty a year ago, is suspended for one game after being charged with drunk driving on July 29.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company