Aug. 8, 2018 12:31 PM EDT

Iowa suspends Jackson, Lattimore for season opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore will be suspended for the season opener against Northern Illinois for violating team rules.

The Hawkeyes say the suspensions aren’t for legal matters. But coach Kirk Ferentz says Jackson and Lattimore’s issues surfaced in the late spring and both players were given guidelines to meet.

Ferentz called their response “excellent.” However, it apparently wasn’t strong enough to avoid missing the opener.

The loss of Jackson means that Iowa will face the Huskies on Sept. 1 without either of their starting tackles. Tristan Wirfs, like Jackson a sophomore pressed into duty a year ago, is suspended for one game after being charged with drunk driving on July 29.

