Delle Donne scores 30, Mystics clinch playoff spot

PHOENIX (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 30 points, Kristi Toliver added 25 and the Washington Mystics secured a playoff spot with a 103-98 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Prior to the tip, Washington was involved in the first forfeited game in WNBA history. The league ruled that Las Vegas would get a loss for its game against the Mystics that was canceled last week when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel.

Delle Donne made two free throws with 2:17 remaining in the game for a 10-point lead, but Phoenix rallied. Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner made 3-pointers on back-to-back Phoenix possessions to pull to 98-94 and Taurasi was fouled on a 3-pointer with 17.5 left, making three free throws to pull to 100-98.

Toliver went 1 for 2 with 16.2 seconds remaining to give Washington a three-point lead, Phoenix turned it over and Toliver made two more to seal it.

LaToya Sanders scored 19 points and Natasha Cloud 15 for Washington (18-11), which has won four straight — all on the road. Cloud and Toliver each hit four 3-pointers as the Mystics were 11 of 23.

Washington made 10 of its first 12 shots for a nine-point lead.

Brittney Griner, Taurasi and Bonner combined to score 84 points for Phoenix (16-14). Griner had 35 points and 11 rebounds, Taurasi scored 29 and Bonner 20. The Mercury have lost five straight at home.

Chelsea Clinton signed copies of her book She Persisted prior to the game.

