Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting their second child

Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
Aug. 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Underwood says her family is adding “another fish to our pond.”

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are “absolutely over the moon.”

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa and Nashville, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood also announced her “Cry Pretty” album is due out on Sept 14 and the tour will follow in 2019. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 17.

