Pistons hire Sachin Gupta as assistant general manager

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
Aug. 7, 2018 7:13 PM EDT



DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have hired Sachin Gupta as their assistant general manager.

The Pistons announced the move Tuesday.

Gupta was a special adviser to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey last season. He previously worked for the Philadelphia 76ers under then-GM Sam Hinkie.

Ed Stefanski, a special adviser to Pistons owner Tom Gores, says Sachin has a great handle on analytics and will be a “tremendous resource” for the basketball operations team.

The Pistons have been overhauling their front office after the departure of Stan Van Gundy , who was their coach and team president for four seasons.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

