Maria Sharapova advances at Rogers Cup

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 7, 2018 5:57 PM EDT

ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONTREAL (AP) — Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Play resumed under the afternoon sun with Sharapova leading 4-1 in the first set after heavy rain and lightning forced organizers to suspend the match late Monday following a three-hour rain delay.

Sharapova, making her first Rogers Cup appearance since 2014, picked up where she left off Monday. She won six straight games after the restart and needed only 36 minutes to win the second set.

The 31-year-old had three aces and only committed two double faults to her opponent’s 11.

