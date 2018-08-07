Competitor dies in swim leg of Boulder Ironman triathlon

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
Competitor dies in swim leg of Boulder Ironman triathlon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — An athlete died a day after being pulled from the water during the Boulder Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Colorado. It was the third death in four years of Ironman competitions in Boulder.

A witness, physician Donald Cain from Wisconsin, told the Daily Camera in Boulder that a man was pulled from the water on Saturday.

Ironman officials said the athlete died Sunday evening. The athlete was not identified.

A 70.3 triathlon, or half Ironman, involves swimming 1.2 miles (1.9 kilometers), biking 56 miles (90 kilometers) and running 13.1 miles (21 kilometers).

Michelle Walters, 34, of McCook, Nebraska, died after being struck by a vehicle during Boulder’s 2016 Ironman race while 40-year-old Brian Godlove of Fairfax, Virginia, died three days after a 2015 race from dehydration and muscle tissue breakdown.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

