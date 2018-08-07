Chiefs' safety depth takes hit ahead of preseason opener

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 7, 2018 5:53 PM EDT

Chiefs’ safety depth takes hit ahead of preseason opener

BC-FBN–Chiefs Camp

<!–

–>

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing both starting safeties for the final practice ahead of their preseason opener with Eric Berry getting a planned day off and Daniel Sorensen leaving with a knee injury.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is being cautious with Berry after the star safety missed nearly all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon. The extent of Sorensen’s injury was still being evaluated.

There is little depth behind the starters, especially with rookie Armani Watts missing part of camp with an injury. He got first-team reps Tuesday alongside Eric Murray.

The Chiefs play their preseason opener against Houston on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company