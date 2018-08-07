Chargers DE Joey Bosa exits practice with foot injury

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
Aug. 7, 2018 4:06 PM EDT

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left practice early on Tuesday because of a left foot injury.

Bosa has 23 career sacks in two seasons since being drafted third overall in the 2016 draft, including an NFL-record 19 sacks in his first 20 games.

Bosa has never missed a game because of injury, forming one of the top pass-rush tandems in the NFL with Melvin Ingram.

Head coach Anthony Lynn did not speak to reporters following practice, but Bosa was not expected to play in the team’s preseason opener at Arizona on Saturday.

The Chargers previously lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn Achilles during a conditioning test prior to the start of training camp.

